Get a refurbished Acer Chromebook for just $99.99

NOTE: This article only has one quick mention genealogy. It is “off topic” from the normal purpose of this newsletter. However, I like a bargain as much as the next person so I thought I would pass on this information. If you are looking for true genealogy-related articles, you might want to skip this one.

I have written often about Chromebooks. See http://bit.ly/2BWciWq for a list of my past Chromebook articles. Now you can purchase a refurbished Chromebook for $99.99 dollars and that even includes shipping to a U.S. address.

Details may be found on Rick Broida’s Cheapskate Blog at: https://www.cnet.com/news/this-refurbished-acer-chromebook-is-just-100/.

These low-powered laptops are dynamite at this price. They will perform most of the tasks that most people need: read and write email, surf the web, access Facebook, play computer games, and much more. There are thousands of Chromebook apps available and most of them are available free of charge. Even Chromebook versions of Microsoft Office apps are available at https://play.google.com/store/search?q=microsoft%20office.

To find all the Chromebook apps, go to https://chrome.google.com/webstore. To find equivalents of the Windows or Macintosh apps you are presently using, go to https://support.google.com/chromebook/answer/1056325?hl=en. To find genealogy apps for the Chromebook, start at: https://play.google.com/store/search?q=genealogy&c=apps.

Downsides

To be sure, these are low-cost computers. While they will perform many functions, they do not do everything. For instance:

Chromebooks are basically designed to perform all their computing online and store files on Google’s Cloud platform. In order to make the full use of a Chromebook, you need to get comfortable with the idea of having your files, books, pictures and music on Google Drive’s safe and secure file storage service. However, many of the available Chromebook apps also can be used while offline.

Google Cloud storage is practically unlimited and not at all expensive. Most other cloud file storage services, such as Dropbox, will also work with Chromebooks.

Chromebooks will not run any programs that require Windows or Macintosh operating systems. Instead, you will need to find an equivalent Chromebook app at https://chrome.google.com/webstore.

Chromebooks are not a good choice for anyone who wants to run graphics-intensive computer games, such as World of Warfare or similar games.

Chromebooks are not be a good choice for anyone who wants to run sophisticated image editing programs, such as Photoshop (although Pixlr Editor, Sumo Paint, and Polarr are all excellent, but simpler, Chromebook image editing programs that will meet the needs of many people).

Chromebook video editing is primitive, although WeVideo is a Chromebook app that will perform simpler video editing tasks.

There are no Chromebook equivalent programs for AutoCAD, Primavera, Timberline or professional accounting programs.

Chromebooks do not come with optical CD-ROM drives. This means you will not be able to play your favorite DVDs and Blu-Ray discs. However, they do support flash drives and almost all external hard drives that connect via a USB port.

Chromebooks make use of Google’s Cloud print technology to print to any Cloud Ready printer. Most printers today are either Cloud Ready or else can become Cloud Ready if connected to a Windows or Macintosh computer that is powered on and connected to the Internet. In fact, I use Cloud Ready printing often when I am traveling without a printer in my luggage. I can print to a printer back home or to any other Cloud Ready printer in the world, if I have permission to access it. I can also print to a flash drive and take that drive to a hotel’s business center or to a FedEx Kinko or any other office supply store for printing.

Summation

Chromebooks are not as powerful as Macintosh, Linux, or Windows computers. Then again, they aren’t nearly as expensive. Yet they perform most of the tasks that most people use. If you need more power, you obviously need to pay more for a Macintosh, Linux, or Windows computer.

Many computer-savvy people use Chromebooks as a second computer, especially for use when traveling when they don’t need computing-intensive applications. Chromebooks are also great for use by children and adolescents as well as by any adult who is not computer savvy. Yes, your grandmother probably can use a Chromebook. These systems are very simple to use, they boot up quickly, they never get viruses, and they update their software automatically without human involvement.

I have a Chromebook and use it often. In fact, it is my primary traveling computer. If a thief should steal my laptop when I am traveling, I’d rather he or she steal a cheap Chromebook system than a much more expensive Windows or Macintosh laptop! In addition, the Chromebook’s default is to store its data in safe and secure cloud file storage services where a thief cannot access you private data, even if he or she has possession of your Chromebook!

NOTE: You can store your data in the Chromebook’s internal drive or in a flash drive or an attached external USB hard drive, if you prefer. I trust encrypted, secure file storage services in the cloud so I normally store all my files there, even when at home and using a big desktop computer. That also means that all my files are available to me anywhere, on the Chromebook, on the desktop system(s), on the iPad, and even on the cell phone. I would hate to use computers without safe and secure file storage in the cloud!