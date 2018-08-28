RootsTech Expands to London in 2019!

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch, the organizers of RootsTech:

We’re thrilled to announce that the RootsTech conference is expanding to international borders! RootsTech London will take place October 24–26, 2019, at the ExCeL London Convention Centre.

“We are excited to further position RootsTech as a global community for everyone to discover their family and deepen their sense of belonging that we all yearn for,” said Jen Allen, event director.

RootsTech London will not replace the annual conference in Salt Lake City but will serve as an additional event.

Registration Opens February 2019

Registration for RootsTech London will open in late February 2019. To receive the latest updates and announcements, visit rootstech.org/London.

Venue

The ExCel Convention Center is London’s finest exhibition center, located only 5 minutes away from London City Airport. Click here to take an interactive tour of the ExCeL.

Comment by Dick Eastman: I see that the featured speaker at RootsTech2019 will be Nick Barratt. I consider that to be an excellent choice. I have heard Nick speak several times and always find him to be interesting and knowledgeable.

Quoting from Nick’s bio:

“Nick Barratt is an author, broadcaster, and historian best known for his work on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? series. He is an honorary associate professor of public history at the University of Nottingham, director for the University of London’s Senate House Library, and a teaching fellow at the University of Dundee. He is currently the President of the Federation of Family History Societies and sits on the Executive Committee of the Community Archives and Heritage Group.”