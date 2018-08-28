You can Nominate a North Carolina Newspaper to be Digitized

The following is an introduction to an article written by the North Carolina Digital Heritage Center:

It’s time to announce our annual round of microfilmed newspaper digitization! As in previous years, we’re asking cultural heritage institutions in the state to nominate papers from their communities to be digitized. We’re especially interested in:

  • newspapers published 1923 or later,
  • newspapers that are not currently available in digital form elsewhere online, and/or
  • newspapers covering underrepresented regions or communities.

If you’re interested in nominating a paper and you work at a cultural heritage institution that qualifies as a partner, here’s what to do:

Full instructions are given at http://bit.ly/2PGwD4R.

 

