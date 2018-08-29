Fort Wayne City Council Votes 6-3 against Business Tax Proposal, Saving the Allen County Public Library and Other County-funded Agencies

About two weeks ago, I published A Fort Wayne, Indiana, City Councilman Proposes Eliminating the Annual Budget for the Allen County Public Library at http://bit.ly/2N1DdUX. In the article, I described a proposal by Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp to cut the budget of the Allen County Public Library to the point that it will no longer be able to sustain itself. Arp proposed elimination of Allen County’s business personal property tax. Because the funding of the largest genealogy collection of any publicly-owned library would be reduced or possibly be eliminated, Arp suggested that Amazon should and could replace libraries, thus saving taxpayers money.

The Fort Wayne City Council voted 6-3 last night against the business tax proposal that would have had tremendous impact on the Allen County Public Library and other city entities’ budgets. Three council members voted in favor of the proposal: Arp, Ensley, and Jehl, while the remaining members of the council, both Democrat and Republican, voted against the proposal.

Details may be found in an article by Dave Gong in the (Fort Wayne) Journal-Gazette at http://bit.ly/2onYYjP.

My thanks to the several newsletter readers who wrote to tell me of this victory for genealogists.

