Like It or Not, Everyone might soon be in a DNA Database

There is an interesting article by Stuart Leavenworth in the Herald.net web site:
“Familial searches led California authorities to arrest Joseph James DeAngelo in the Golden State Killer probe in April, and investigators have since used it to make breakthroughs in several other unsolved murder cases, including four in Washington state, Pennsylvania, Texas and North Carolina.
“But as these searches proliferate, they are raising concerns about police engagement in “DNA dragnets” and “genetic stop and frisk” techniques. And as public DNA databases grow and are accessed by law enforcement, investigators may soon have the ability to track down nearly anyone, even people who never submitted their genetic material for analysis.
“’If you are a privacy zealot, this is super alarming. It means you don’t have any privacy,’ said Malia Fullerton, a bioethics specialist and professor at the University of Washington. ‘On the other hand, if you have no problem with police using your family information to solve these cold cases, you might see this as a good thing.’”
Also:
“Given the reach of familial searching through GEDmatch and similar sites, some legal experts say the time has come for government regulation of these sites and how law enforcement uses them.”
You can read the entire article at: http://bit.ly/2Pc1RQ8.
Comment: I have no qualms about law enforcement officers using GEDmatch and similar online resources to legally find and apprehend murderers and other violent criminals. If possible, I would even help the police find these criminals and would volunteer my own DNA information in such an effort. However, recent history has shown that some police, some employees of law enforcement departments, and various hackers around the world also use all sorts of databases to illegally spy on people, especially spying on former spouses or lovers, as well as for illegally finding information about business rivals, celebrities, and potential blackmail victims. Do we want to keep these databases in public view where ANYONE can use them for ANY purpose?
This will soon hit the Supreme Court and the EU as well
This is a very good thing….no, a great thing! So much good will come from the data, science, cures, bad guys in prison… What kind a person wishes criminals to not be apprehended using solid evidence? The privacy zealots, either need to educate themselves, take appropriate medications or go off-grid and away from civilization. If they are guilty of a crime, then perhaps the third option would be best for us all. Sure, hackers can get anything they want on the individual level BUT they need a reason, a motivation to do so. A vocal privacy zealot, might inadvertently make themselves a target. Congratulations. If one might be blackmailed, a hacker might take interest. All this is way off the subject of hacking DNA information. DNA information is not useful to them. There is no legal string of custody even. Tracking down an ex-spouse or any living person through DNA takes too much effort and a lot of luck ( their target would have to have a DNA test which is…very unlikely and it would have to be available to view somehow ) Just no. This is a ridiculous argument. One could say the hacking of DNA as medical information is a problem. Well, yes it might be, however it is also legal to do so….particularly illegal for DNA companies to sell or give DNA data tied to an individual without that individuals consent..**where** medical issues are involved. Big Health Insurance and Big Pharma would face the mother-of-all-lawsuits and probable corporate annihilation, should they try and get caught. Actuaries for corporations would say that venture would be virtually corporate suicide. Only 15 million tested so far. That is a lot of soldiers.
OK, I’ll bite. How will my DNA get into any database (good, bad or otherwise) if I’ve never submitted a sample to anyone ever that I am aware of?
—> How will my DNA get into any database (good, bad or otherwise) if I’ve never submitted a sample to anyone ever that I am aware of?
Because a relative of yours… a sibling, a first cousin, a third cousin, a child, a parent, or some else with very similar DNA to yours has already submitted their DNA. That is how the various murderers and rapists who have been apprehended so far. To my knowledge, none of those criminals ever submitted their own DNA but their relatives did submit DNA information. The law enforcement personnel then find that person and ask such questions as, “Do you know anyone who lived in this area in the following years?” or perhaps “Do you have any relatives in the following locations?” Simple police work.
Again, I think this is a great use of DNA information. If I could help, I certainly would do so to help the police apprehend any violent criminal, whether the person was my relative or not. I am only concerned with the abuse of these public databases for purposes other than finding criminals. We have seen lots of abuse of public and non-public databases alike in recent years. We all know about credit card numbers and other personal information stolen from various databases by criminals. Will something happen here? Will the information be sold to insurance companies?
