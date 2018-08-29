Racing against Time in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to save 300 Years of Land Records

The handwriting of William Penn, the founding father of Pennsylvania, has weathered the ravages of time for 334 years, most recently buried amid reams of paper inside the Bucks County storage facility in Doylestown Township. His handwriting and that of many others in the deeds of early Pennsylvania are deteriorating on frayed, yellowed, mold-stained pages, their ink faded and vanishing. Some tomes produced after the Civil War were printed on paper whose wood pulp was supplemented by cloth recycled from Union uniforms. Some of the records may soon be unreadable.

Kofile Technologies, a company that specializes in preserving historical documents, has entered into a contract with the county to treat and rebind 700 of the volumes, records from 1684 to the late 1800s that also include emancipation documents for slaves and other miscellaneous recordings.

You can read all about the preservation efforts in an article by Vinny Vella in the Philadelphia Inquirer‘s web site at http://bit.ly/2LEsyLk. The article also contains a picture of many, many books of old records stacked on pallets.