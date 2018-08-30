The South Carolina State Library is Working on a Project to Digitize Federal Civil War Documents

August 30, 2018

The South Carolina State Library is working with the Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum in Columbia, SC, to scan and digitize hundreds of documents from the Colin J. McRae Papers, Huse Audit Series. Huse was a Confederate purchasing agent for the breakaway states’ Ordinance Department in Britain.”

“It’s a collection of original invoices and correspondences that list goods and services purchased from England by the Confederate military,” Digital Curation and Preservation Librarian Jessica Dame said. “The goods and services include things like weapons, cloth for uniforms, food, medication, freight.”

So far, about 600 items have been scanned. Dame said they are about halfway through the process. About 170 documents are currently online.

You can read more in an article in the 106.3Word web site at: http://bit.ly/2PhuzPO.

