Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

(+) How to Use the GPS You May Already Own but Didn’t Know You Had
Laura Prescott, R.I.P.
Russ Henderson, R.I.P.
Father and Daughter Reunite on The Megyn Kelly Today Show Thanks to their DNA Tests
RootsTech Expands to London in 2019!
RootsWeb Homepages and Freepages URLs Are Working Again
Fort Wayne City Council Votes 6-3 against Business Tax Proposal, Saving the Allen County Public Library and Other County-funded Agencies
Like It or Not, Everyone might soon be in a DNA Database
Racing against Time in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to save 300 Years of Land Records
The South Carolina State Library is Working on a Project to Digitize Federal Civil War Documents
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
TheGenealogist Releases Parish Records for Warwickshire with Images
You can Nominate a North Carolina Newspaper to be Digitized
Near-80-year-old Note Found amid Construction on Water Street Bridge in Albany, Indiana
ASU to be Home of John McCain’s Archives
Riding a Bicycle Used to be Considered Immoral
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
One Comment
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
