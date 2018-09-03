Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) How to Use the GPS You May Already Own but Didn’t Know You Had

Laura Prescott, R.I.P.

Russ Henderson, R.I.P.

Father and Daughter Reunite on The Megyn Kelly Today Show Thanks to their DNA Tests

RootsTech Expands to London in 2019!

RootsWeb Homepages and Freepages URLs Are Working Again

Fort Wayne City Council Votes 6-3 against Business Tax Proposal, Saving the Allen County Public Library and Other County-funded Agencies

Like It or Not, Everyone might soon be in a DNA Database

Racing against Time in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to save 300 Years of Land Records

The South Carolina State Library is Working on a Project to Digitize Federal Civil War Documents

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

TheGenealogist Releases Parish Records for Warwickshire with Images

You can Nominate a North Carolina Newspaper to be Digitized

Near-80-year-old Note Found amid Construction on Water Street Bridge in Albany, Indiana

ASU to be Home of John McCain’s Archives

Riding a Bicycle Used to be Considered Immoral

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.