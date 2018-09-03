Russ Henderson, R.I.P.

· September 3, 2018 · People · No Comments

Russell L. Henderson

The National Genealogical Society has received word that Russell L. Henderson, former Director of Communications for the Society, passed away on August 26, 2018 at his home in Alexandria. He was born on December 2, 1942 in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas to Blair and Sara Henderson.

Russ was raised in a military family and he followed in his family’s tradition with a military career of his own. He retired as a US Army Colonel after 27 years of service in Korea; Vietnam; Naples, Italy; Heidelberg, Germany; and various locations stateside.

A portion of Russ’ education was in England and he traveled through Scotland several times, often researching his Scottish heritage. He was a founding member and Editor of An Canach, the quarterly newsletter of the Scottish Clan Henderson Society of the United States and Canada. He was a familiar face at many genealogy conferences.

You can read Russ Henderson’s obituary at: http://bit.ly/2LOfkvn.

