Another Claim to the Largest Family in the World

On July 30 of this year, I mentioned an article MSN web site at http://bit.ly/2vlhblh that described the family of Pavel Semenyuk, 87 years old, of the Ukraine. With 346 living descendants, Pavel Semenyuk and his family applied for the Guinness World Record for having the largest family on earth. But the claim didn’t last long.

Beth Packard Walker celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday, and most of of her 485 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren gathered at a Springville, Utah, church to celebrate with her.

Walker was born September 3, 1918, one of 17 children. As one of the first families to settle in Meridian, Idaho, Beth and her husband, Wendell, had 13 children. Her oldest child is now 80 years old, and the youngest is 52. “I have 83 grandchildren, 357 great grandchildren, 32 great-great-grandchildren – and more coming,” exclaimed Walker.

Details and a video may be found in an article by Tania Dean in the KSL web site at: http://bit.ly/2Q30THc.

Do we have any claims of families larger than 486 people? (That’s counting Beth Packard Walker plus her 485 descendants).

My thanks to newsletter reader John Blaylock for telling me about this article.