Funding Sought to Rebuild Brazil’s National Museum Collection following a Destructive Fire

This is an update to yesterday’s article, Incalculable Loss as Rio de Janeiro’s 200-year-old National Museum is Gutted by a Huge Fire, at http://bit.ly/2oL3cCF:

Museum officials say almost 90% of the collection has been destroyed. The museum housed one of the largest anthropology and natural history collections in the Americas. It included the 12,000-year-old remains of a woman known as “Luzia,” the oldest human remains ever discovered in Latin America.

Education Minister Rossieli Soares says international help was also being sought and talks with the UN’s cultural body, Unesco, are under way.

You can read more about this sad story in an article in the BBC News web site at: https://bbc.in/2NN9yw0.