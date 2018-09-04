Funding Sought to Rebuild Brazil’s National Museum Collection following a Destructive Fire

· September 4, 2018 · Preservation · No Comments

This is an update to yesterday’s article, Incalculable Loss as Rio de Janeiro’s 200-year-old National Museum is Gutted by a Huge Fire, at http://bit.ly/2oL3cCF:

Museum officials say almost 90% of the collection has been destroyed. The museum housed one of the largest anthropology and natural history collections in the Americas. It included the 12,000-year-old remains of a woman known as “Luzia,” the oldest human remains ever discovered in Latin America.

Education Minister Rossieli Soares says international help was also being sought and talks with the UN’s cultural body, Unesco, are under way.

You can read more about this sad story in an article in the BBC News web site at: https://bbc.in/2NN9yw0.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: