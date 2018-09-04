The Richmond Headlight is now Digitized and Available Online at DigitalNC

From the Digital North Carolina Blog:

“43 issues of the Richmond Headlight have been newly added to DigitalNC and are available now. These are the first issues of the Richmond Headlight to be digitized and uploaded to DigitalNC, covering from March 1901 to September 1906. It is also the first newspaper on DigitalNC from Richmond County. Published as a weekly newspaper in Rockingham, the Richmond Headlight advertised itself as the “only Democratic paper in the county” at the time. As the newspaper folded in late 1906, this batch may represent the entirety of the Richmond Headlight‘s circulation still in known existence, completing the collection.”

You can read more in the Digital North Carolina Blog at http://bit.ly/2PAfKrK.

