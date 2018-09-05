Co-workers Discover they are actually Father and Son

DNA is great for finding relatives, both close relatives and distant ones as well. However, DNA isn’t always necessary.

A pair of co-workers in Wisconsin recently made a surprising discovery. They found out they’re not just friends. It seems they’re also father and son. DNA apparently was not used to make the discovery.

Both men are truck drivers for the same company, and have worked together for two years.

You can read more and watch a video about this story at: https://6abc.cm/2LZHsvG.

