Displaying County Lines on Google Maps

· September 5, 2018 · Software · 2 Comments

Google Maps doesn’t show county boundaries, so Randy Majors created a tool to display them. The tool is simple to use. Simply enter a place name and then click “GO.” The normal Google Map commands of Plus (+) and MINUS (-) can be used to zoom in and out on the displayed map

Simple, easy, and very effective. That’s the kind of tool that I appreciate. You can access County Lines on Google Maps at https://www.randymajors.com/p/countygmap.html.

Detailed instructions may be found at: https://www.randymajors.com/2018/08/you-cant-see-us-county-boundaries-in.html

Also, are you Looking for HISTORICAL county boundaries on Google Maps? If so, take a look at Randy Majors’ OTHER project: Historical U.S. County Boundary Maps at https://www.randymajors.com/p/maps.html.

allthingsrobin September 5, 2018 at 11:11 am

This is great, thanks for sharing, Dick.

Just one heads up that could be a gotcha for someone not familiar with Virginia or similar situations: Virginia has major cities that are independent of county governance. Richmond is one example of many. When you click on Richmond, it says “Richmond (Ic) County”

What looks like a lowercase L must be an uppercase I, (for “independent city” is my guess) but the word County following it is very misleading. Especially in the case of Richmond, which is an independent city and also a county in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It would be more clear if these cities just said Richmond City or something like that.

But this is a great service!

Chris Jones September 5, 2018 at 11:38 am

Unfortunately, it doesn’t cover the UK (at all). Grrrh!

