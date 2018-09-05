Displaying County Lines on Google Maps

Google Maps doesn’t show county boundaries, so Randy Majors created a tool to display them. The tool is simple to use. Simply enter a place name and then click “GO.” The normal Google Map commands of Plus (+) and MINUS (-) can be used to zoom in and out on the displayed map

Simple, easy, and very effective. That’s the kind of tool that I appreciate. You can access County Lines on Google Maps at https://www.randymajors.com/p/countygmap.html.

Detailed instructions may be found at: https://www.randymajors.com/2018/08/you-cant-see-us-county-boundaries-in.html

Also, are you Looking for HISTORICAL county boundaries on Google Maps? If so, take a look at Randy Majors’ OTHER project: Historical U.S. County Boundary Maps at https://www.randymajors.com/p/maps.html.