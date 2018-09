FamilySearch Honors National Hispanic Heritage Month with Free Classes in Spanish

National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) is a unique celebration that recognizes the achievements and contributions of the Hispanic population in the United States. To commemorate this celebration, and to honor the emphasis Latin American culture places on family and multigenerational relationships, FamilySearch will offer a 4-day seminar focused on Hispanic Family History from September 18-21. The free classes will be offered at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City (35 North West Temple Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84150), or online at: https://ldschurch1.adobeconnect.com/fhl-esp.

“DNA and Genealogy”, “Spanish Archives, a Journey Through Time”, or “Migratory Flows To Chile” are some of the classes that will be offered in Spanish. On Fridays, the sessions ( “Finding your Hispanic Ancestors on FamilySearch”, “Migration Patterns in New Spain” among others) will be given in English.

To register and to obtain a complete class schedule, visit: https://www.familysearch.org/wiki/es/Conferencia_Hispana_de_historia_familiar

If patrons have additional questions, they can write to: fhlclasses@familysearch.org