On the Road Again

This is a quick notice to let you know there may not be as many articles as normal posted in this newsletter in the next week or so.

If you have been reading this newsletter for some time, you already know that I often travel to genealogy conferences. I will be in Seattle, Washington at the “Unlock the Past” conference in Seattle on September 6. See https://www.utpinseattle.com/ for the details.

The following morning, I will board the Royal Caribbean cruise line’s Explorer of the Seas for Unlock the Past’s genealogy cruise to Alaska on September 7 through 14, stopping in ports in Alaska and British Columbia. See https://www.unlockthepastcruises.com/2018cruisealaska/ for the details of that cruise.

Royal Caribbean cruise line’s Explorer of the Seas

If all goes well, I will return home on September 16, just in time to do my laundry, re-pack, and take off on another trip. However, that’s another story for another time.

I hope to write about the events that I see and attend. I suspect I will also post a number of photographs in this newsletter while I am traveling.

While traveling, I will be carrying a Chromebook and a variety of other devices so, theoretically, I should be able to post new articles during the trip. However, Internet connections on cruise ships are usually slow. (The Royal Caribbean cruise line claims all their ships now have the highest speed Internet connections via satellite that are available on any cruise ship.) Another factor will be time: all of the speakers on this cruise, including me, will be rather busy with presentations and other activities. Please don’t be surprised if there are fewer articles than normal posted next week.