The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Findmypast Announces Free Weekend – 7th to 10th September 2018

Findmypast announces free access to their records this weekend

More than 2.7 billion records free to search and explored

6th September 2018 – Leading British & Irish family history website, Findmypast, has today announced that they will be opening up their archives and offering free access to billions of records from around the world. From 04:00 (EDT), on Friday September 7th until 18:59 (BST), on Monday September 10th more than 2.7 billion records ranging from censuses and parish registers to passenger lists and military service records will be completely free to search and explore.

By providing free access to such a wide array of records, Findmypast aims to encourage genealogists to experience the very best of everything Findmypast has to offer. For the duration of the free access period, all who register an account with Findmypast will be able to access all of the following resources for free:

Millions of records you won’t find anywhere else, including Home Office records, Police files, millions of England & Wales Crime, prisons & punishment records and original documents from the British India Office

Civil birth, marriage and death records dating back to the early 19th century

The largest online collection of UK parish records, dating back to the early 1500s

The most comprehensive online collection of British Military service records

The largest collection of Irish family history records available online, with more than twice the number available on any other family history website

The 1939 register, one of the most important twentieth century genealogical resources for England and Wales.

Passenger lists for ships sailing to and from Europe, Australia, New Zealand, North America and beyond

The largest online collection of England & Wales Electoral registers, containing more than 220 million names

The exclusive Catholic Heritage Archive, a ground-breaking initiative that aims to digitize the historical records of the Catholic Church in North America, Britain and Ireland for the very first time

Family historians will also have free access to nearly all other records available to search on Findmypast. Findmypast is home to millions of records you won’t find anywhere else online and is the only family history website committed to releasing new records every single week.

For more information, please visit: https://www.findmypast.com/family-story/