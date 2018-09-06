New Records added to FamilySearch in August 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in August 2018 with over 13 million new indexed family history records and over 13 million digital images from around the world. New historical records were added from Chile, Dominican Republic, France, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Peru, Portugal, Russia, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United States,which includes California, Delaware, Georiga, Illinois, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas, and Virigina. New digital images were added from BillionGraves, Italy, Peru, Russia, Louisiana, and Wales.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including marriage, death, church, military, and civil registration records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.