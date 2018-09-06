New Records added to FamilySearch in August 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in August 2018 with over 13 million new indexed family history records and over 13 million digital images from around the world. New historical records were added from Chile, Dominican Republic, France, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Peru, Portugal, Russia, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United States,which includes California, Delaware, Georiga, Illinois, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas, and Virigina. New digital images were added from BillionGraves, Italy, Peru, Russia, Louisiana, and Wales.
Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including marriage, death, church, military, and civil registration records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.
|
Country
|
Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Records
|
Comments
|Chile
|Chile, Civil Registration, 1885–1932
|573,607
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Dominican Republic
|Dominican Republic Civil Registration, 1801–2010
|44,317
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Brittany, Public Records, 1793–1896
|26,623
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Finistère, Quimper et Léon Diocese, Catholic Parish Records, 1772–1894
|10,968
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Ille-et-Vilaine, Cancale, Census, 1836
|4,951
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Military Draft Cards, 1867–1921
|143,016
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Yonne, Military Records, War of 1870
|2,846
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Honduras
|Honduras, Civil Registration, 1841–1968
|42,692
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Hungary
|Hungary, Jewish Vital Records Index, 1800–1945
|2,292
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Iceland
|Iceland Church Census, 1744-–1965
|8,236
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Italy
|Italy, Chieti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809–1930
|0
|3,209,343
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Palermo, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1820–1947
|0
|4,331,932
|New browsable image collection.
|New Zealand
|New Zealand, Archives New Zealand, Probate Records, 1843–1998
|0
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|BillionGraves Index
|325,185
|3,251,185
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1939–1999
|1,975
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888–2005
|110,989
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, La Libertad, Civil Registration, 1903–1998
|33,913
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Puno, Civil Registration, 1890–2005
|2,724
|400,930
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Portugal
|Portugal, Setúbal, Catholic Church Records, 1555–1911
|9,141
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Russia
|Russia, Samara Church Books 1748–1934
|107,788
|311,104
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Household Examination Books, 1880–1930
|20,720
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ukraine
|Ukraine, Kyiv Orthodox Consistory Church Book Duplicates, 1734–1930
|0
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800–1994
|4,617,174
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Delaware Vital Records, 1650–1974
|30,727
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Atlanta City Census, 1896
|80,935
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Illinois, Macon County, Decatur Public Library Collections, 1879-2007
|10,716
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Vital Records, 1900–1964
|16,442
|311,104
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928–1956
|135,806
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Dakota, County Marriages, 1872–1958
|28,276
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800–1977
|29,913
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Houston, Historic Hollywood Cemetery Records, 1895–2008
|40,870
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Birth Certificates, 1912–1913
|301,108
|161,758
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Virginia, Death Certificates, 1912–1987
|2,682,595
|1,043,790
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Divorce Records, 1918–1988
|763,910
|200,235
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Virginia, Marriage Certificates, 1936–1988
|2,510,423
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Wales
|Wales Court and Miscellaneous Records, 1542–1911
|0
|4,242
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
Over 6 billion searchable historic records are available from around the world on FamilySearch.org. Records are published with the help of thousands of volunteer indexers who transcribe digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. To help make more historical records from the world’s archives available online, volunteer with FamilySearch Indexing.
Learn how to search the records on FamilySearch to find exactly what you’re looking for.
Recent Comments