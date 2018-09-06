New Records added to FamilySearch in August 2018

· September 6, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

new-archives-july-2018 copyFamilySearch expanded its free online archives in August 2018 with over 13 million new indexed family history records and over 13 million digital images from around the world. New historical records were added from Chile, Dominican Republic, France, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Peru, Portugal, Russia, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United States,which includes California, Delaware, Georiga, Illinois, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas, and Virigina. New digital images were added from BillionGraves, Italy, Peru, Russia, Louisiana, and Wales.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including marriage, death, church, military, and civil registration records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.

Country

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Records

Comments
Chile Chile, Civil Registration, 1885–1932 573,607 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Civil Registration, 1801–2010 44,317 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Brittany, Public Records, 1793–1896 26,623 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Finistère, Quimper et Léon Diocese, Catholic Parish Records, 1772–1894
 10,968 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Ille-et-Vilaine, Cancale, Census, 1836 4,951 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Vienne, Military Draft Cards, 1867–1921 143,016 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Yonne, Military Records, War of 1870 2,846 0 New indexed records collection
Honduras Honduras, Civil Registration, 1841–1968 42,692 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Hungary Hungary, Jewish Vital Records Index, 1800–1945 2,292 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Iceland Iceland Church Census, 1744-–1965
 8,236 0 New indexed records collection
Italy Italy, Chieti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809–1930
 0 3,209,343 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Palermo, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1820–1947 0 4,331,932 New browsable image collection.
New Zealand New Zealand, Archives New Zealand, Probate Records, 1843–1998
 0 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other BillionGraves Index 325,185 3,251,185 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1939–1999 1,975 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888–2005 110,989 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, La Libertad, Civil Registration, 1903–1998
 33,913 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Puno, Civil Registration, 1890–2005
 2,724 400,930 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Portugal Portugal, Setúbal, Catholic Church Records, 1555–1911
 9,141 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Russia Russia, Samara Church Books 1748–1934
 107,788 311,104 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Household Examination Books, 1880–1930 20,720 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ukraine Ukraine, Kyiv Orthodox Consistory Church Book Duplicates, 1734–1930 0 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800–1994 4,617,174 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Delaware Vital Records, 1650–1974 30,727 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Atlanta City Census, 1896 80,935 0 New indexed records collection
United States Illinois, Macon County, Decatur Public Library Collections, 1879-2007 10,716 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Vital Records, 1900–1964 16,442 311,104 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928–1956
 135,806 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Dakota, County Marriages, 1872–1958 28,276 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800–1977 29,913 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Houston, Historic Hollywood Cemetery Records, 1895–2008 40,870 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Birth Certificates, 1912–1913 301,108 161,758 New indexed records and images collection
United States Virginia, Death Certificates, 1912–1987 2,682,595 1,043,790 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Divorce Records, 1918–1988 763,910 200,235 New indexed records and images collection
United States Virginia, Marriage Certificates, 1936–1988 2,510,423 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Wales Wales Court and Miscellaneous Records, 1542–1911 0 4,242 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Over 6 billion searchable historic records are available from around the world on FamilySearch.org. Records are published with the help of thousands of volunteer indexers who transcribe digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. To help make more historical records from the world’s archives available online, volunteer with FamilySearch Indexing.

Learn how to search the records on FamilySearch to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: