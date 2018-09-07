New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are more than 158,000 new records and newspaper articles available to search and explore this Findmypast Friday, including:

Did your Scottish ancestor sign a temperance pledge between 1886 and 1908? These temperance pledges were introduced by the United Presbyterian Church and originally called the Band of Hope Register. The index contains over 900 names and records, birth years, addresses and includes the names and ages of numerous children who signed the pledge.

The original records are housed at the National Records of Scotland and have been transcribed by the Scottish Genealogy Society in Edinburgh. The society published the transcriptions as Edinburgh, Broughton Place United Presbyterian Church – Band of Hope Register, 1886-1908. According to the society, the objective of the Band of Hope Register ‘was to teach children the importance and principles of sobriety and teetotalism’.

Discover your Scottish ancestors from Ladykirk in Berkshire. This early census recorded the names of the heads of the household in Ladykirk in 1811 as well as information pertaining to their family and other members of their household.

The index has been transcribed by the Scottish Genealogy Society. The original list came from the Kirk Session Records for Ladykirk.

Explore your Scottish ancestry with the 1790 census of the parish of St Cuthbert’s in Edinburgh. The index has been transcribed by the Scottish Genealogy Society and contains over 100 entries. The original list came from the Kirk Session Records for Ladykirk.

This early Scottish census listed the names of each of the head of the household and within each family unit the number of parents, children, lodgers, and servants. Then each category was separated into male and female.

Discover your Scottish ancestry with this list of inhabitants of the Burgh of Perth in 1766. The inhabitants list was taken by the magistrates on 19 March 1766 and the following days.

This early census recorded the names of the heads of the household and then noted certain facts about the others in the house; such as age, occupation or religion.

Discover our Scottish ancestors live in the Shetland Islands? Search this list of over 5,000 inhabitants of the parish of Tingwall.

This early census will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s age, residence and the number of other people residing in their household.

This week we have added 148,176 new pages to The Archive. We have added pages to the Irish Independent, as well as to the Liverpool Echo.

We have also added a long run of new pages to the Sligo Champion, spanning the years 1942 to 2006. The Sligo Champion was founded in 1836 by four times mayor of Sligo Edward Howard Verdon, and it is still in publication today.