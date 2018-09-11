Obituary for Laura G. Prescott

· September 11, 2018 · People · 2 Comments

A few days ago, I published a message (at http://bit.ly/2oOdIsK) from the Association of Professional Genealogists (APG) announcing the passing of long-time APG member and former president, Laura Prescott. Many of her friends and acquaintances might also want to read the more formal obituary, apparently written by her family, that is now available at: http://bit.ly/2oOdPVc.

2 Comments

Jay Kay September 11, 2018 at 7:16 pm

Your link doesn’t work, could this be ‘cos I’m in England?

