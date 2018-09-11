On the Sea Again

Hello from the Pacific Ocean, just off the coast of Alaska! This is a quick notice to let you know there may not be as many articles as normal posted in this newsletter in the next week or so.

If you have been reading this newsletter for some time, you already know that I often travel to genealogy conferences. I am presently on board the Royal Caribbean cruise line’s Explorer of the Seas for the Unlock the Past’s genealogy cruise to Alaska on September 7 through 14, stopping in ports in Alaska and British Columbia. See https://www.unlockthepastcruises.com/2018cruisealaska/ for the details of the cruise.

Here is a picture taken a few minutes ago from from the cruise ship as we entered the Tracy Arm Fjord in Alaska:

Yes, those are icebergs floating in the water and you can see snow and glaciers up on the mountains. This isn’t a cruise to sun-drenched tropical islands! However, it has been fun.

We have genealogy presentations every day; many presentations are made by a number of today’s genealogy experts.

Royal Caribbean cruise line’s Explorer of the Seas

If all goes well, I will return home on September 16, just in time to do my laundry, re-pack, and take off on another trip. However, that’s another story for another time.

I hope to write about the events that I see and attend. I suspect I will also post a number of photographs in this newsletter while I am traveling.

Please don’t be surprised if there are fewer articles than normal posted this week.