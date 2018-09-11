Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
On the Road Again
(+) Are Your Digital Photos Too Big? There’s a Solution!
MyHeritage Partners with British Retailer WHSmith to Distribute DNA Kits
Obituary for Laura G. Prescott
Displaying County Lines on Google Maps
Incalculable Loss as Rio de Janeiro’s 200-year-old National Museum is Gutted by a Huge Fire
Funding Sought to Rebuild Brazil’s National Museum Collection following a Destructive Fire
Another Claim to the Largest Family in the World
Russia in Color: Photos of Life Before the Revolution
The Richmond Headlight is now Digitized and Available Online at DigitalNC
FamilySearch Honors National Hispanic Heritage Month with Free Classes in Spanish
New Records added to FamilySearch in August 2018
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Association of Professional Genealogists Names Three Winners of the 2018 APG Young Professional Scholarship
Call for Speakers: The Ontario Genealogical Society’s 2019 Webinar Series
Co-workers Discover they are actually Father and Son
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
