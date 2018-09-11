Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

On the Road Again

(+) Are Your Digital Photos Too Big? There’s a Solution!

MyHeritage Partners with British Retailer WHSmith to Distribute DNA Kits

Obituary for Laura G. Prescott

Displaying County Lines on Google Maps

Incalculable Loss as Rio de Janeiro’s 200-year-old National Museum is Gutted by a Huge Fire

Funding Sought to Rebuild Brazil’s National Museum Collection following a Destructive Fire

Another Claim to the Largest Family in the World

Russia in Color: Photos of Life Before the Revolution

The Richmond Headlight is now Digitized and Available Online at DigitalNC

FamilySearch Honors National Hispanic Heritage Month with Free Classes in Spanish

New Records added to FamilySearch in August 2018

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Association of Professional Genealogists Names Three Winners of the 2018 APG Young Professional Scholarship

Call for Speakers: The Ontario Genealogical Society’s 2019 Webinar Series

Co-workers Discover they are actually Father and Son

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.