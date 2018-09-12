European Parliament Votes in Favor of Controversial Copyright Laws

· September 12, 2018 · Legal Affairs · One Comment

At this time, the new, restrictive copyright law passed yesterday by the European Parliament will only affect countries in the European Union. However, elements of many European Parliament legislation often show up within a few years in the laws of other countries around the world. The latest law should be a warning to genealogists.

The 438 to 226 vote, described as “the worst possible outcome” by some quarters, could have significant repercussions on the way we use the internet.

Quoting from an article on Slashdot:

The most controversial component of the plan mandates that any website that lets users upload text, sounds, images, code, or other copyrighted works for public consumption (read: most of them) would need to employ automated copyright systems that filter these submissions against a database of copyrighted works at the website owner’s expense.”

and:

“Unsurprisingly, these parts of the bill have been met with opposition from digital rights groups, computer scientists, academics, platforms such as Wikipedia and even human rights groups.”

Details may be found at:  https://tinyurl.com/y6vpshhf.

One Comment

Joan Hanlon September 12, 2018 at 3:29 pm

If I am reading this correctly, a site like ancestry.com would need to check every photo they upload against every web site in the world to see if there was a copyright? Or is someone going to create a database of copyrighted works for every website to check against?

