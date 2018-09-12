Kentucky Center for African American Heritage Expansion Plans

The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage was designed to preserve black culture and history in the commonwealth. Construction is underway on a new gallery space in the south end of the building and a room on the second floor has monies set aside to turn it into a genealogy center.

By Veterans Day, the center’s courtyard will be home to an African-American veterans’ memorial named for Kentucky native, Col. Charles Young, a well-decorated Civil War-era military officer and diplomat.

Plans are underway, too, to turn a room just off the grand hall into an exhibit called the Kentucky Black Freedom Struggle that explores the civil rights movement and the commonwealth’s role as a border state.

You can read more about the Center’s plans in an article by Maggie Menderski in the Louisville Courier Journal at: https://cjky.it/2QgibRy.