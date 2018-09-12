Upcoming Changes to the FREE MyHeritage DNA Matching Service

As of December 1, 2018, MyHeritage’s policy regarding DNA uploads will change: DNA Matching will remain free for uploaded DNA data, but unlocking additional DNA features (for example, ethnicity estimate, chromosome browser, and some others) will require an extra payment for DNA files uploaded after this date.

MyHeritage will announce the full details of the new policy once it is finalized, closer to December 1st. All DNA data that was uploaded to MyHeritage in the past, and all DNA data that is uploaded between today and prior to December 1, 2018, will continue to enjoy full access to all DNA features for free. These uploads will be grandfathered in and will remain free.

If you have been thinking about uploading the DNA information from some other company’s test and comparing your already-known DNA markers obtained from some other company to MyHeritage’s international DNA database, now is the time to do so while all the DNA features are free (and they will remain free for those that upload now).

You can read all the details in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://tinyurl.com/y9kk5rk6.