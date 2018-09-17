Cyndi Ingle Honored with the Prestigious Prince Michael of Kent Award

September 17, 2018

The Society of Genealogist’s patron is Prince Michael of Kent, after whom the Society has named a prestigious award (created in 2000). The award is granted periodically to a person or organization which has made an outstanding contribution to genealogy. The latest recipient of this honor is Cyndi Ingle, well known for he Cyndi’s List web site, one of THE go-to-places for genealogy.

Amelia Bennett (on the left) presents the Prince Michael of Kent Award to Cyndi Ingle (right).

The presentation of the award on 12 September 2018 was made on board the Explorer of the Seas cruise ship by Amelia Bennett, a trustee of the Society of Genealogists, in front of a large group of genealogists on a cruise to Alaska.

The Prince Michael of Kent Award presented to Cyndi Ingle

Founded in 1911 the Society of Genealogists (SoG) is Britain’s premier family history society. The Society maintains a splendid genealogical library and education centre in Clerkenwell in London. For more information, look at http://www.sog.org.uk.

Cyndi’s List has been a trusted genealogy research site for more than 20 years. It is a categorized & cross-referenced index to genealogical resources on the Internet. Cyndi’s List is free for everyone to use and it is meant to be your starting point when researching online. For more information, look at https://cyndislist.com.

