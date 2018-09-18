Ancestry.com Changed how it Determines Ethnicity and People are Upset

There is an article by Marc Daalder in the Detroit Free Press that will interest genealogists. It starts:
“Ancestry.com, the website better known for helping users create family trees, find distant family members and capture suspected serial killers, made a lot of customers angry last week.
“Recently, Ancestry has entered the business of DNA testing, which allows users to send a vial of spit to the company and receive in return a detailed genetic portfolio, including risk for some diseases and estimates of their ethnic ancestry.
“Neither the medical nor the heritage information are guaranteed to be 100 percent accurate, but as the science improves, so does the quality of the results. At least, that’s what Ancestry insists.
“After Ancestry rolled out a new update to its ethnicity estimate system last week, users noticed dramatic changes in their ethnic profiles – some of which is inaccurate, customers say.”
Later in the article, Marc Daalder also states:
“Other users said they were happy with the results or found that the new results better matched what they knew of their family history.”
You can read the story at: https://on.freep.com/2MJXD0D.
Comment by Dick Eastman: I am not convinced that the “new” Ancestry DNA results are inaccurate. I believe there is a strong possibility that the new results are much more accurate than the previous findings. In any case, if you had you DNA tested by Ancestry DNA, you might want to go back to the web site and check your results for any changes.
For me, it raised the amount of Scandinavian/Norwegian dna in my ancestry from 22% to 48%. Which is highly improbable, as I only have 1 grandparent with Norwegian ancestry and he was nearly full blooded Norwegian. I have one other grandparent who was 1/4th Swedish, but that’s it. Both of those combine cannot add up to nearly half my dna. At the very most, it could be about 32%. But they estimate a full 16 percentage points higher.
Not to mention all of my western Europe/German ethnicity was completely eliminated. I have several German ancestors and many of these links have been proven by DNA. But now they can’t find any of their dna. it’s not huge but it should add up to no less than 5%.
I was extremely disappointed by the new results.
You must have ended up with mine! I went from 33% Norwegian, to 6%.
Just checked in on mine, and my opinion is exactly as yours, Dick. The results have not “changed,” they have evolved. This is not an exact science, and the more context we have, the more precise (though I’m a little loathe to use that word) the results trend toward.
My updated results seem more accurate, further my updated results are much more in-line with my sister’s updated results. My only reservation is the same reservation I had before the update, I’m assigned 21% Norwegian/Swedish (up from 19%) and I don’t have any Scandinavian ancestors. I can only assume my North German ancestors and North English ancestors look Scandinavian to AncestryDNA. Maybe they will refine that in the next update. Everything else seems very accurate.
I’ve found ancestry.com’s ethnicity estimates not as good as some other services. Here are two comments that I left as part of ancestry.com’s survey on this subject:
“23andme.com, MyHeritage, and especially FTDNA, do a better job of estimating heritage in the British Isles. You incorrectly separate Irish and English, Wales, etc. FTDNA simply says “British Isles” and gives a percent that is relatively correct. You break it down and separate different parts of the British Isles without, obviously, enough information to make the proper distinctions. Since my mother was Icelandic (at least 30 percent Irish) and I have two other paternal Irish lines, I know I’m more than 3 percent Irish. FTDNA’s “32 percent British Isles” is more accurate. You need to know what you don’t know.”
And, then, at the end of the survey, I said the following:
“Your service was very helpful in helping my third cousin, first IDed on 23andme.com, find his birth parents. At the time of our match on 23andme.com, I was the closest blood relative, other than his own daughter, that he had ever had contact with. But, it was on ancestry.com that he matched with a first cousin and was able to find his birth family. That’s the good part. Your ethnicity estimates need some rethinking.”
Carl
Quick followup: The traditional estimate has been that Icelanders are 70 percent Norwegian and 30 percent Irish. Recent DNA studies there have indicated that the Irish percentage may be somewhat higher than had been thought.
I, my wife, and two of our sons have DNA at Ancestry. Prior to the change the three male results looked not unreasonable, but my wife’s was a head-scratcher (no Scandinavian, but she has two full-up Swedish grand-parents). With the change, her’s looks better, mine looks less reasonable (and nearly useless, given the broad areas covered by the new regions), and our sons suddenly have 6% Baltic States which neither my wife nor I have at all. Personally, I think these ethnic analyses are at such a work-in-progress stage that they are more confusing that they are useful.
Please keep in mind that all DNA ethnic reports are ESTIMATES. These are never precise percentages.
Next, please keep in mind that you are looking at DNA patterns from hundreds and even thousands of years ago, long before present-day borders existed. You should never interpret these results as being attached to today’s country boundaries. Norway today is not the same as Norway several centuries ago. People have been migrating for thousands of years. Just because your ancestor was from Ireland or Norway or Czechoslovakia 100 or 200 years ago does not mean all THEIR ancestors came from the same place hundreds of years earlier.
Finally, you inherit some of your DNA ethnic markers from your mother and some from your father. It is almost never a 50/50 split. You might inherit 30% from one parent and perhaps 70% from the other parent. Even siblings usually inherit different amounts of ethnic DNA from each parent, except in the case of identical twins. You might show 40% Irish ancestry and your brother or sister might show 55% Irish ancestry. That is normal.
Again, please keep in mind that all DNA ethnic reports are ESTIMATES, regardless of which DNA testing company you used.
