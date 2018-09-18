Ancestry.com Changed how it Determines Ethnicity and People are Upset

There is an article by Marc Daalder in the Detroit Free Press that will interest genealogists. It starts:

“Ancestry.com, the website better known for helping users create family trees, find distant family members and capture suspected serial killers, made a lot of customers angry last week.

“Recently, Ancestry has entered the business of DNA testing, which allows users to send a vial of spit to the company and receive in return a detailed genetic portfolio, including risk for some diseases and estimates of their ethnic ancestry.

“Neither the medical nor the heritage information are guaranteed to be 100 percent accurate, but as the science improves, so does the quality of the results. At least, that’s what Ancestry insists.

“After Ancestry rolled out a new update to its ethnicity estimate system last week, users noticed dramatic changes in their ethnic profiles – some of which is inaccurate, customers say.”

Later in the article, Marc Daalder also states:

“Other users said they were happy with the results or found that the new results better matched what they knew of their family history.”

You can read the story at: https://on.freep.com/2MJXD0D.

Comment by Dick Eastman: I am not convinced that the “new” Ancestry DNA results are inaccurate. I believe there is a strong possibility that the new results are much more accurate than the previous findings. In any case, if you had you DNA tested by Ancestry DNA, you might want to go back to the web site and check your results for any changes.