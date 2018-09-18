Announcing the SCOTTISH ViC (virtual conference) 2019

September 18, 2018

The following announcement was written by Genealogy Tours of Scotland:

Genealogy Tours of Scotland announces the second annual virtual conference on Scottish Genealogy Research.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 26TH, 2019

The ViC (virtual conference) will launch on Saturday, January 26th, 2019 at 8:30 am Eastern

The line-up of talks and speakers for the day:

The Lad o’ Pairts: Patterns of Scottish Migration to Canada, presented by history professor Kevin James

“Genealogy in the High Court of Justiciary” presented by archivist Margaret Fox

Using Sheriff Court Records for Genealogy Research, presented by genealogist, Emma Maxwell

Genealogy Gems in Scottish Poor Law Records, presented by archivist Irene O’Brien

An Introduction to LivingDNA, presented by LivingDNA co-founder David Nicholson

Family History Resources Available at the NLS, presented by NLS Enquiries Assistant Elaine Brown

Online Resources for Scottish Genealogy, presented by genealogy educator Christine Woodcock

Registration fee is just $99.99 (cdn) and allows unlimited access to the talks, handouts and marketplace until midnight (eastern) on January 31st. The live chat will only happen on January 26th.

*** Virtual “Seats” are limited! For more information or to register: http://www.genealogyvic.com.

