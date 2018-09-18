FGS Announces Leadership Changes

The following announcement was written by the Federation of Genealogical Societies”

New President, Treasurer and Vice President of Membership

September 15, 2018 – Austin, TX.

The Federation of Genealogical Societies is pleased to announce that Faye L. Stallings has been appointed by the Board of Directors to become President of the organization effective September 15, 2018. Faye has served as Treasurer of the organization since January 1, 2017. She brings to the organization more than 20 years of leadership and executive experience with a Fortune 100 company, as well as a passion for genealogy.

FGS would like to express immense gratitude to Teri E. Flack who has served as the interim President for the past few months and wish her much success in pursuing her personal interests.

FGS would also like to announce the appointment of Rick Shields who succeeds Faye as Treasurer and Cari Taplin, CG, as Vice President of Membership. Rick is a certified public accountant with not-for-profit finance experience. Cari has served on the FGS Board of Directors for 3 years, and she shares her love for genealogy through her writing and lecturing.

About the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS)

The Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) was founded in 1976 and empowers the genealogical and family history community, especially its societies and organizations, by advocating for the preservation and access of records and providing resources that enable genealogical organizations to succeed in pursuing their missions. FGS helps genealogical societies and family history enthusiasts alike to strengthen and grow through online resources, FGS FORUM magazine, and through its annual national conference which provides four days of excellent learning opportunities for both societies and family history enthusiasts. FGS launched the Preserve the Pensions project in 2010 to raise more than $3 million to digitize and make freely available the pension files from the War of 1812. Fundraising was completed for that project in 2016 and the digitization continues. FGS was also the driving force behind the Civil War Soldiers and Sailors project alongside the National Parks Service. To learn more visit fgs.org.