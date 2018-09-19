New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of September 10, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expands its free online archives this week with over 1 million indexed records from England and Wales from the National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957. New additions also include content from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, England, France, Liberia, Mexico, Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, and the United States, including information from the following states: Arkansas, Illinois Massachuseetts, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, and Border Crossings from Canada to the United States and World War I Americana Expeditionary Forces Deaths, 1917-1919. New records are also available from the Billion Graves Index.
Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|Comments
|
Argentina
|Argentina, Santa Fe, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1975
|
341,478
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Belgium
|Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912
|
126
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Brazil
|Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829-2012
|
169,018
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Catholic Church Records, 1714-1977
|
7,830
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
England
|England, Lancashire, Oldham Cemetery Registers, 1797-2004
|
33,613
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
England
|England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957
|
1,024,884
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
France
|France, Saône-et-Loire, Censuses, 1836
|
163,031
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
France
|France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Church Records, 1539-1793
|
456,784
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
Liberia
|Liberia, Marriage Records, 1912-2015
|
49,409
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Mexico
|Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929
|
170,443
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Netherlands
|Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811-1950
|
82,837
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1869-1958
|
799,673
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Spain
|Spain, Soldier Personal Service Files, 1835-1940
|
8,160
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Arkansas, Sevier County, Birth Records, 1914-1923
|
1,460
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Illinois, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1998
|
626,444
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Massachusetts, Revolutionary War, Index Cards to Muster Rolls, 1775-1783
|
10
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Michigan Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880
|
39,406
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Michigan, County Births, 1867-1917
|
746,011
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Montana, Meagher County Records, 1866-2012
|
2,229
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Ohio Probate Records, 1789-1996
|
739
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1977
|
779
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Texas Birth Certificates, 1903-1935
|
1,252
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893-2007
|
53,955
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|United States, Border Crossings from Canada to United States, 1894-1954
|
194,371
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|United States, World War I American Expeditionary Forces Deaths, 1917-1919
|
75,719
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Virginia, Lynchburg, Diuguid Funeral Home records, 1820-1971
|
14,711
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
Other
|BillionGraves Index
|
271,578
|
271,578
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
