New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of September 10, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expands its free online archives this week with over 1 million indexed records from England and Wales from the National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957. New additions also include content from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, England, France, Liberia, Mexico, Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, and the United States, including information from the following states: Arkansas, Illinois Massachuseetts, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, and Border Crossings from Canada to the United States and World War I Americana Expeditionary Forces Deaths, 1917-1919. New records are also available from the Billion Graves Index.

Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

 Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

 Comments

Argentina

 Argentina, Santa Fe, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1975

341,478

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Belgium

 Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912

126

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Brazil

 Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829-2012

169,018

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Brazil

 Brazil, Santa Catarina, Catholic Church Records, 1714-1977

7,830

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

England

 England, Lancashire, Oldham Cemetery Registers, 1797-2004

33,613

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

England

 England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957

1,024,884

0

 New indexed records collection

France

 France, Saône-et-Loire, Censuses, 1836

163,031

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

France

 France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Church Records, 1539-1793

456,784

0

 New indexed records collection

Liberia

 Liberia, Marriage Records, 1912-2015

49,409

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico

 Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929

170,443

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Netherlands

 Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811-1950

82,837

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Africa

 South Africa, Transvaal, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1869-1958

799,673

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Spain

 Spain, Soldier Personal Service Files, 1835-1940

8,160

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Arkansas, Sevier County, Birth Records, 1914-1923

1,460

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Illinois, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1998

626,444

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Massachusetts, Revolutionary War, Index Cards to Muster Rolls, 1775-1783

10

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Michigan Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880

39,406

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Michigan, County Births, 1867-1917

746,011

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Montana, Meagher County Records, 1866-2012

2,229

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Ohio Probate Records, 1789-1996

739

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1977

779

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Texas Birth Certificates, 1903-1935

1,252

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893-2007

53,955

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 United States, Border Crossings from Canada to United States, 1894-1954

194,371

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 United States, World War I American Expeditionary Forces Deaths, 1917-1919

75,719

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Virginia, Lynchburg, Diuguid Funeral Home records, 1820-1971

14,711

0

 New indexed records collection

Other

 BillionGraves Index

271,578

271,578

 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

