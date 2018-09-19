On the Road Again, This Time to London

· September 19, 2018 · This Newsletter · No Comments

This is a quick notice to let you know there may not be as many articles as normal posted in this newsletter in the next few days. If you have been reading this newsletter for some time, you already know that I often travel to genealogy conferences. This time, I will attend The Family History Show in London, England, this Saturday. I hope to write about the conference events that I see and attend.

For details about this conference, see https://thefamilyhistoryshow.com/london.

I will then take a few days off to be a tourist and will return home in about a week. I will then stay home for about four days before heading off on the next trip!

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: