On the Road Again, This Time to London

This is a quick notice to let you know there may not be as many articles as normal posted in this newsletter in the next few days. If you have been reading this newsletter for some time, you already know that I often travel to genealogy conferences. This time, I will attend The Family History Show in London, England, this Saturday. I hope to write about the conference events that I see and attend.

For details about this conference, see https://thefamilyhistoryshow.com/london.

I will then take a few days off to be a tourist and will return home in about a week. I will then stay home for about four days before heading off on the next trip!