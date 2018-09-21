Blaine Bettinger Launches DNA Central

Blaine Bettinger is a genealogy expert who specializes in the use of DNA to trace family trees. He is a prolific author and public speaker. Here is a photo I took of Blaine while speaking at the Unlock the Past conference in Seattle about two weeks ago:

Now, Blaine has launched DNA Central. It is a membership-based website that brings together in one place DNA news, tests, discounts and much more. According to the web site:

The site also states:

Does any of this sound familiar?

I have 25,000 matches at AncestryDNA but they don’t have trees, they don’t respond to communications, and I can’t figure out how they’re related.

I’ve heard about Y-DNA and mtDNA testing, but I have no idea what they are or how to use them in my genealogical research.

Where is the Native American DNA that was supposed to appear in my ethnicity results?

Why is it so hard to work with DNA matches and stay organized?

This is why I created DNA Central!

There is a serious gap in the education of DNA test takers.

DNA Central costs $99 for an annual subscription or $9.99 for a one-month subscription. I suspect most genealogists will first subscribe to the $9.99 one-month option as sort of a “trial version” but will soon upgrade to the annual price in order to save money.

A bi-weekly newsletter with the latest news and tips is also included with each subscription.

DNA Central also includes many courses and webinars, many of them created by Blaine himself. He also states that he will be adding more courses in the near future including a monthly webinar covering different aspects of DNA.

You can get all this and more without leaving your home to learn more about DNA!

Blaine is highly respected in the field of genealogy DNA. I suspect he will have great success with DNA Central.

I signed up today.

To see for yourself, go to https://dna-central.com (don’t forget the hyphen!).