Synium Software Releases a New Update of MacFamilyTree and of Logoist for Macintosh Mojave

The following announcement was written by Synium Software:

Have you ever wondered why our apps provide that tremendous look and feel? One of the reasons is that we always make use of Apple’s latest and greatest technologies. Synium always has been first in line supporting what Apple had to offer – delivering the best in Mac and iOS software to you.

The release of macOS 10.14 Mojave is no different. Do you like the new dark mode? We are happy to announce that MacFamilyTree and Logoist have just been updated – wearing a black dress if your Mac runs in dark mode. Of course nothing changes if you prefer the bright user interface. No matter which setting you choose, MacFamilyTree and Logoist will fit seamlessly.

The updates are free for all MacFamilyTree 8 or Logoist 3 customers. For new customer, the prices are just 14.99 USD (Logoist 3.2) and 29.99 USD (MacFamilyTree 8.4). The offer runs out after September, 30th.