Church of Ireland Library has been awarded a €100,000 Government Grant to Digitise Their Records

· September 26, 2018 · Preservation · No Comments

A new grant of €100,000 ($117,564 US) will allow the Representative Church Body (RCB) Library to digitise a huge number of records that span several centuries, in a move that will be welcomed by families in Ireland and abroad who are interested in genealogy. Most of the institution’s records are currently only available on paper or microfilm by visiting the Braemor Park library in Churchtown, Co Dublin.

The new Government grant – which came from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht – will see volumes as old as 400 years being digitised so the masses can access them from anywhere in the world.

You can learn more about the grant in an article by Patrick Kelleher in The Irish Times at: http://bit.ly/2R05lXR.

