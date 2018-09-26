Opinion: Your DNA Is Not Your Culture

This is a bit of a follow-up and a rebuttal to an article I published a few days ago: Discover Your “Musical DNA” at https://blog.eogn.com/2018/09/24/discover-your-musical-dna/:

Writing in The Atlantic, Sarah Zhang points out that “A Spotify playlist tailored to your DNA is the latest example of brands cashing in on people’s search for identity.”

Zhang points out that your ethnic origins shown by DNA have little to do with your present-day persona, especially if you were born a few generations after your ancestors left their old homeland. Zhang writes, “If you speak no German, celebrate no German traditions, have never cooked German food, and know no Germans, what connection is there, really? Cultural identity is the sum total of all of these experiences. DNA alone does not supersede it.”

As to the DNA testing companies, she writes, “They’re just trying to sell stuff, shrug.”

You can read Sarah Zhang’s article at: http://bit.ly/2zvZLWy.