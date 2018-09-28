Announcing the Tony Burroughs Podcast on African American Genealogy

September 28, 2018

Genealogist Tony Burroughs, FUGA received the Arthur and Lila Weinberg Fellowship for Independent Researchers at Newberry Library. Tony spent the month of July at Newberry Library doing a statistical analysis of slave census schedules. He discusses this project and its relationship to African American genealogy with Keelin Burke on Newberry Library’s podcast at: https://www.newberry.org/african-american-genealogy-0

Tony Burroughs, FUGA is author of Black Roots: A Beginners Guide to Tracing the African American Family Tree (Simon & Schuster) 2001. He serves on the board of the Illinois State Genealogical Society and is former President of the Afro-American Genealogical and Historical Society of Chicago. He received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Genealogical Society, the Rabbi Malcolm H. Stearn Humanitarian Award from the Federation of Genealogical Societies and the Lowell Volkel Medal from the Illinois Genealogical Society

The Arthur and Lila Weinberg Fellowship for Independent Researchers at Newberry Library is designated for writers, journalists, filmmakers, visual and performing artists, and other humanists who wish to use the Newberry Library’s collection to further their creative work. Applicants must be individuals working outside of traditional academic settings, who are not employed as, or seeking employment as, full-time academic faculty.

