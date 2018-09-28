Clan Buchanan Gets Its First Chief in 337 Years, after a Genealogist Keeps Promise to Find the Rightful Heir

For centuries, millions of men and women around the world have waited patiently for the rightful chief of their ancient Scottish clan to be found. But for the last 337 years no one has been able to verify a claim to the title for the Clan Buchanan. That was until a genealogist promised his grandmother he would solve the mystery before he died.

John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan, 60, who owns Cambusmore Estate near Callander, has been accepted as head of the clan thanks to the work of genealogist Hugh Peskett.

You can read the full story in an article by Francesca Marshall in The Telegraph at https://tinyurl.com/y7b8re62 as well as in the official Clan Buchanan web site at: https://www.theclanbuchanan.com/new-page/.

