Has Hurricane Florence Destroyed Records of America’s Slave Trade?

This might be a lesson for all archivists, historians, and genealogists who have historic records, artifacts, or family treasures in their possession: North Carolina’s archivists are worried that fragile collections of documents, covering centuries of history, could have been destroyed by Hurricane Florence.

The fear is that historical archives housed in universities, courthouses, and local libraries are at heightened risk from flooding and mold.

Forecasters have predicted that the storm could cost up to $60 billion in economic damage. However, it’s harder to place a dollar value on the loss of North Carolina’s historic archives, which trace, among other things, the history of the slave trade and, later, Southern systems of racial segregation.

Some archival collections are housed in well-protected university libraries, while others are located in courthouses and historic buildings that are not equipped with climate and humidity control systems.

