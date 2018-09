According to the Hamburg Morgen Post newspaper, the state cultural ministry is defending the decision by the archive’s director, Udo Schäfer, to destroy an estimated 1 million death certificates dating from 1876 to 1953. The Hamburg State Archive destroyed an estimated 1 million death certificates dating from 1876 to 1953. The state cultural ministry later admitted the move was a mistake.

Details may be found at http://eogn.com/20180928-1.