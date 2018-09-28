New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of September 24, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—FamilySearch expands its free online archives this week with almost 4 million new searchable names from England and Wales, taken from the National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957. New indexed records are also available from Argentina, Australia, Colombia, France, Lesotho, Liberia, and the United States (Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia). Find and share this announcement online from the FamilySearch Newsroom.

Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments

Argentina

 Argentina, Santa Fe, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1975

61,422

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Australia

 Australia, South Australia, School Admission Registers, 1873-1985

44,673

0

 New indexed records collection

Colombia

 Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2017

372

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

England

 England, Devon and Cornwall Marriages, 1660-1912

17,927

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

England

 England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957

3,860,310

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

France

 France, Calvados, Military Registration Cards, 1867-1921

94,106

0

 New indexed records collection

Lesotho

 Lesotho, Evangelical Church Records, 1828-2005

70,366

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Liberia

 Liberia, Marriage Records, 1912-2015

21,998

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827-1955

13,031

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Iowa, Monroe County, Card index of births, deaths & marriages from newspaper clippings, 1898-2015

212,068

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Maine, Knox County Cemetery Records, ca. 1800-2007

12,156

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Toole County Records, 1913-1960

4,561

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 New Hampshire, Hillsborough County, Manchester, Cemetery Records, 1800-2007

38,819

0

 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

United States

 Oregon, Lane County, Marriage Records, 1852-1921

1,462

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Pennsylvania, Philadelphia City Births, 1860-1906

265,223

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Texas, Swisher County Records, 1879-2012

2,590

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Virginia, Fluvanna County Colbert Funeral Home Records, 1929-1976

2,942

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Virginia, Petersburg, Gillfield Baptist Church Record, 1827-1906

15,162

0

 New indexed records collection

 

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 4,921 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

