New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of September 24, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—FamilySearch expands its free online archives this week with almost 4 million new searchable names from England and Wales, taken from the National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957. New indexed records are also available from Argentina, Australia, Colombia, France, Lesotho, Liberia, and the United States (Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia). Find and share this announcement online from the FamilySearch Newsroom.

Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 4,921 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.