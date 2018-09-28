The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are more than 925,000 new Welsh records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Over 921,000 new records have been added to a variety of our Welsh Parish collections. Additional parish baptisms, banns, marriages and burials are now available to search across 13 of our county collections, including:

Wales Counties Baptisms

· Carmarthenshire Baptisms

· Cardiganshire Baptisms

· Denbighshire Baptisms

· Flintshire Baptisms

· Breconshire Baptisms

· Radnorshire Baptisms

· Montgomeryshire Baptisms

· Pembrokeshire Baptisms

· Glamorganshire Baptisms

· Merionethshire Baptisms

· Anglesey Baptisms

· Monmouthshire Baptisms

Wales Counties Banns & Marriages

· Anglesey Marriages and Banns

· Breconshire Marriages and Banns

· Caernarvonshire Marriages and Banns

· Cardiganshire Marriages and Banns

· Carmarthenshire Marriages and Banns

· Denbighshire Marriages and Banns

· Flintshire Marriages and Banns

· Glamorganshire Marriages and Banns

· Monmouthshire Marriages and Banns

· Montgomeryshire Marriages and Banns

· Pembrokeshire Marriages and Banns

· Radnorshire Marriages and Banns

Wales Counties Burials

· Carmarthenshire Burials

· Cardiganshire Burials

· Denbighshire Burials

· Flintshire Burials

· Breconshire Burials

· Radnorshire Burials

· Montgomeryshire Burials

· Pembrokeshire Burials

· Merionethshire Burials

· Anglesey Burials

· Glamorganshire Burials

Parish records will give names, dates and places in similar fashion to the GRO birth, marriage and death records, but the level of detail within a parish record depends largely on what was recorded on the original. Most parish records do not include accompanying images. Information in earlier registers can differ with some recording baptisms, marriages and burials together on the page, some keeping them separate. Some can be more informative than others, depending almost at whim on what the vicar chose to note down. They can, however, be a very valuable key documents that unlock the history of your family to a time you may not have thought it was possible to reach when you originally began to trace your family line.

Explore six fascinating publications containing over 4,000 register entries and records to discover your Welsh roots. Welsh Registers & Records currently includes the following titles:

· Episcopal Registers of the Diocese of St David’s, Volumes I & II

· Highways & Byways in North Wales, published 1898

· Notes On the History of the Anglesey Hunt

· Parish Registers of Caerwent & Llanfair Discoed, published 1920

· Parish Registers of Conwy, published 1900

· West Wales Historical Records, various volumes published between 1913 and 1929

All these publications are presented as PDFs. What you will discover, will depend on the publication you search. Some contain parish registers which will include birth, marriage and death records. Other publications recorded the history of specific areas of Wales.