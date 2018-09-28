Update on Displaying County Lines on Google Maps

· September 28, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

In the September 5, 2018 newsletter, I posted a short announcement of Randy Majors’ efforts at improving Google Maps for genealogists’ use. I wrote:

“Google Maps doesn’t show county boundaries, so Randy Majors created a tool to display them. The tool is simple to use. Simply enter a place name and then click “GO.” The normal Google Map commands of Plus (+) and MINUS (-) can be used to zoom in and out on the displayed map.”

It seems that Randy hasn’t been resting on his laurels! He has since added even more functionality:

  • He has now added UK and Ireland county lines to the same tool!
  • You can new view counties across multiple states at the same time.

You can find a brief write-up with a couple of screenshots at: https://www.randymajors.com/2018/09/county-lines-across-pond-uk-and-ireland.html.

The county lines remain available at: https://www.randymajors.com/p/countygmap.html.

