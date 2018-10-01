Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) Waymarking for Genealogists and Historians
Book Review: Professional Genealogy – Preparation, Practice & Standards
MyHeritage becomes Presenting Partner of Eurovision 2019
Has Hurricane Florence Destroyed Records of America’s Slave Trade?
Holocaust Historian Slams Germany for Shedding Millions of Death Records
Opinion: Your DNA Is Not Your Culture
Synium Software Releases a New Update of MacFamilyTree and of Logoist for Macintosh Mojave
Update on Displaying County Lines on Google Maps
Church of Ireland Library has been awarded a €100,000 Government Grant to Digitise Their Records
Clan Buchanan Gets Its First Chief in 337 Years, after a Genealogist Keeps Promise to Find the Rightful Heir
Announcing the Tony Burroughs Podcast on African American Genealogy
New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of September 24, 2018
New Welsh Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday
Texas Tech Archivist and Historian Monte Monroe appointed Texas State Historian
White House Escalates Fight Over US 2020 Census Question on Citizenship to Supreme Court
What is the Most Popular Operating System in the World?
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
