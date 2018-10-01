Texas Tech Archivist and Historian Monte Monroe appointed Texas State Historian

Monte Monroe, archivist at the Southwest Collection and a history professor at Texas Tech, has been named the Texas State Historian.

Monroe was appointed to the position by Gov. Greg Abbott, and he was sworn in as the state’s fourth historian this week. He’s the first state historian from West Texas, the first archivist in the position, and the first from a major public university. It’s these unique traits that Monroe says will give the state a new perspective.

You can read a lot more about Monroe’s appointment and his statements regarding the preservation of Texas’ historical documents in an article by Matt Dotray in the Lubbock Online web site at: http://bit.ly/2Ou5N1Y.