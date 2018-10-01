Texas Tech Archivist and Historian Monte Monroe appointed Texas State Historian

Monte Monroe

Monte Monroe, archivist at the Southwest Collection and a history professor at Texas Tech, has been named the Texas State Historian.

Monroe was appointed to the position by Gov. Greg Abbott, and he was sworn in as the state’s fourth historian this week. He’s the first state historian from West Texas, the first archivist in the position, and the first from a major public university. It’s these unique traits that Monroe says will give the state a new perspective.

You can read a lot more about Monroe’s appointment and his statements regarding the preservation of Texas’ historical documents in an article by Matt Dotray in the Lubbock Online web site at: http://bit.ly/2Ou5N1Y.

John V Wylie Sr. October 1, 2018 at 10:59 am

I served for two years on the TSHA Archives Committee chaired by Monte. I especially appreciated his comment at one meeting that Historians should learn how to properly cite sources like genealogists do. He observed that we include the repository used but most Historians do not. I’m very happy that Monte has been selected for this important position.

