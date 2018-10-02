Haggis is… English?

Haggis is a well-known dish all throughout Scotland. I was in Edinburgh, Scotland, last week and tried haggis myself. It wasn’t bad. From its reputation, I had assumed I would not like the taste. After trying a few bites, I found it was moderately pleasant. I’m not going to eat haggis every day but I am willing to try it again someday.

However, I was shocked… yes, SHOCKED… to learn that haggis was not invented by the Scots. In fact, it first appeared in a cookbook published in England! Well, there goes another belief I held.

Historian Catherine Brown says a recipe for haggis was published in an English book almost two hundred years before any evidence of the dish was found in Scotland.

Catherine Brown said she found references to the dish inside a 1615 book called The English Hus-Wife. The title would pre-date by at least 171 years Robert Burns’ poem “To A Haggis,” which brought fame to the delicacy. The first mention she could find of Scottish haggis was in 1747.

Ms. Brown reports, “It was popular in England until the middle of the 18th Century. Whatever happened in that period, the English decided they didn’t like it and the Scots decided they did.”

You can read more at http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/8180791.stm.

Now somebody is going to tell me that kilts also were invented by the English. Oh, wait a minute… they were! See https://skilt.co.uk/2011/01/25/the-modern-kilt-was-invented-by-an-englishman/.