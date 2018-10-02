New Records on FamilySearch from September 2018

October 2, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in September 2018 with almost 13 million new indexed family history records and over 500,000 digital images from around the world. New historical records were added from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, England, France, Italy, Lesotho, Liberia, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Wales, and the United States, which includes Arkansas, California, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.New digital images were added from BillionGraves and Georgia.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Records Comments
Argentina Argentina, Santa Fe, Catholic Church Records, 1634–1975 341,478 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Argentina Argentina, Santa Fe, Catholic Church Records, 1634–1975
 61,422 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Australia Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849–1940
 133,542 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Australia Australia, South Australia, School Admission Registers, 1873–1985

 

 44,673 0 New indexed records collection
Australia Australia, Victoria, Inward Passenger Lists, 1839–1923 1,618,183 0 New indexed records collection
Belgium Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800–1912 126 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829–2012 169,018 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Catholic Church Records, 1714–1977 7,830 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576–2014 69,979 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576–2017
 372 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858–1957
 3,860,310 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858–1957 1,024,884 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537–1918

 

 17,525 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Devon and Cornwall Marriages, 1660–1912 17,927 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Devon Bishop’s Transcripts, 1558–1887 4,391 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Lancashire, Oldham Cemetery Registers, 1797–2004 33,613 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northamptonshire, Non-conformist Records, 1647–1840
 71,723 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Calvados, Military Registration Cards, 1867–1921

 

 94,106 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Censuses, 1830–1831
 28,900 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Church Records, 1539–1793
 456,784 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Saône-et-Loire, Censuses, 1836 163,031 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Agrigento, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1820–1865 33,815 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Bergamo, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1866–1901 642 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Chieti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809–1930 1,289 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Napoli, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809–1865 7,548 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Potenza, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1697-–1923 6,604 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Lesotho Lesotho, Evangelical Church Records, 1828-–2005 70,366 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Liberia Liberia, Marriage Records, 1912–2015
 49,409 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Liberia Liberia, Marriage Records, 1912–2015 21,998 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Mexico Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861–1929 170,443 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811–1950 82,837 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other BillionGraves Index 271,578 271,578 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
Peru Peru, La Libertad, Civil Registration, 1903–1998 17,504 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Transvaal, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1869–1958 799,673 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Soldier Personal Service Files, 1835–1940 8,160 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613–1918; index 1635–1860 6,454 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arkansas, Sevier County, Birth Records, 1914–1923 1,460 0 New indexed records collection
United States California County Naturalizations, 1831–1985 26,727 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia Probate Records, 1742–1990 3,623 36,529 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827–1955 13,031 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Bingham County Historical Society, Bingham County Records, 1885–1920 6,844 0 New indexed records collection
United States Illinois, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1998 626,444 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Monroe County, Card index of births, deaths & marriages from newspaper clippings, 1898–2015
 212,068 0 New indexed records collection
United States Maine, Knox County Cemetery Records, ca. 1800–2007 12,156 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Massachusetts, Revolutionary War, Index Cards to Muster Rolls, 1775–1783 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan Mortality Schedules, 1850–1880
 39,406 0 New indexed records collection
United States Michigan, County Births, 1867–1917
 746,011 0 New indexed records collection
United States Minnesota, County Deaths, 1850–2001 690,010 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Meagher County Records, 1866–2012 2,229 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Toole County Records, 1913–1960 4,561 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Hampshire, Hillsborough County, Manchester, Cemetery Records, 1800–2007 38,819 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Mexico, County Death Records, 1907–1952 7,460 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio Probate Records, 1789–1996 739 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800–1977 779 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon, Lane County, Marriage Records, 1852–1921 1,462 0 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania, Philadelphia City Births, 1860–1906 265,223 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas Birth Certificates, 1903–1935 1,252 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893–2007 53,955 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Swisher County Records, 1879–2012 2,590 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Border Crossings from Canada to United States, 1894–1954 194,371 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Border Crossings from Canada to United States, 1894-195 154 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, World War I American Expeditionary Forces Deaths, 1917–1919 75,719 0 New indexed records collection
United States Virginia, Fluvanna County Colbert Funeral Home Records, 1929–1976 2,942 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Lynchburg, Diuguid Funeral Home records, 1820–1971 14,711 0 New indexed records collection
United States Virginia, Petersburg, Gillfield Baptist Church Record, 1827–1906
 15,162 0 New indexed records collection
Wales Wales, Parish Registers, 1678-2001 5,632 0 New indexed records collection

Over 6 billion searchable historic records are available from around the world on FamilySearch.org. Records are published with the help of thousands of volunteer indexers who transcribe digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. To help make more historical records from the world’s archives available online, volunteer with FamilySearch Indexing.

Learn how to search the records on FamilySearch to find exactly what you’re looking for.

