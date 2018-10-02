New Records on FamilySearch from September 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in September 2018 with almost 13 million new indexed family history records and over 500,000 digital images from around the world. New historical records were added from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, England, France, Italy, Lesotho, Liberia, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Wales, and the United States, which includes Arkansas, California, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.New digital images were added from BillionGraves and Georgia.
Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Records
|Comments
|Argentina
|Argentina, Santa Fe, Catholic Church Records, 1634–1975
|341,478
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Argentina
|Argentina, Santa Fe, Catholic Church Records, 1634–1975
|61,422
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Australia
|Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849–1940
|133,542
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Australia
|Australia, South Australia, School Admission Registers, 1873–1985
|44,673
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Australia
|Australia, Victoria, Inward Passenger Lists, 1839–1923
|1,618,183
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800–1912
|126
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829–2012
|169,018
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Catholic Church Records, 1714–1977
|7,830
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576–2014
|69,979
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576–2017
|372
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858–1957
|3,860,310
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858–1957
|1,024,884
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537–1918
|17,525
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Devon and Cornwall Marriages, 1660–1912
|17,927
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Devon Bishop’s Transcripts, 1558–1887
|4,391
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Lancashire, Oldham Cemetery Registers, 1797–2004
|33,613
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northamptonshire, Non-conformist Records, 1647–1840
|71,723
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Calvados, Military Registration Cards, 1867–1921
|94,106
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Censuses, 1830–1831
|28,900
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Church Records, 1539–1793
|456,784
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Saône-et-Loire, Censuses, 1836
|163,031
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Agrigento, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1820–1865
|33,815
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Bergamo, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1866–1901
|642
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Chieti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809–1930
|1,289
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Napoli, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809–1865
|7,548
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Potenza, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1697-–1923
|6,604
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Lesotho
|Lesotho, Evangelical Church Records, 1828-–2005
|70,366
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Liberia
|Liberia, Marriage Records, 1912–2015
|49,409
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Liberia
|Liberia, Marriage Records, 1912–2015
|21,998
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Mexico
|Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861–1929
|170,443
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811–1950
|82,837
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|BillionGraves Index
|271,578
|271,578
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, La Libertad, Civil Registration, 1903–1998
|17,504
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1869–1958
|799,673
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Soldier Personal Service Files, 1835–1940
|8,160
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613–1918; index 1635–1860
|6,454
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arkansas, Sevier County, Birth Records, 1914–1923
|1,460
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California County Naturalizations, 1831–1985
|26,727
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia Probate Records, 1742–1990
|3,623
|36,529
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827–1955
|13,031
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Bingham County Historical Society, Bingham County Records, 1885–1920
|6,844
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Illinois, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1998
|626,444
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Monroe County, Card index of births, deaths & marriages from newspaper clippings, 1898–2015
|212,068
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Maine, Knox County Cemetery Records, ca. 1800–2007
|12,156
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, Revolutionary War, Index Cards to Muster Rolls, 1775–1783
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan Mortality Schedules, 1850–1880
|39,406
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Michigan, County Births, 1867–1917
|746,011
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Minnesota, County Deaths, 1850–2001
|690,010
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Meagher County Records, 1866–2012
|2,229
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Toole County Records, 1913–1960
|4,561
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Hampshire, Hillsborough County, Manchester, Cemetery Records, 1800–2007
|38,819
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Mexico, County Death Records, 1907–1952
|7,460
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio Probate Records, 1789–1996
|739
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800–1977
|779
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon, Lane County, Marriage Records, 1852–1921
|1,462
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Philadelphia City Births, 1860–1906
|265,223
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas Birth Certificates, 1903–1935
|1,252
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893–2007
|53,955
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Swisher County Records, 1879–2012
|2,590
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Border Crossings from Canada to United States, 1894–1954
|194,371
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Border Crossings from Canada to United States, 1894-195
|154
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, World War I American Expeditionary Forces Deaths, 1917–1919
|75,719
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Virginia, Fluvanna County Colbert Funeral Home Records, 1929–1976
|2,942
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Lynchburg, Diuguid Funeral Home records, 1820–1971
|14,711
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Virginia, Petersburg, Gillfield Baptist Church Record, 1827–1906
|15,162
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Wales
|Wales, Parish Registers, 1678-2001
|5,632
|0
|New indexed records collection
Over 6 billion searchable historic records are available from around the world on FamilySearch.org. Records are published with the help of thousands of volunteer indexers who transcribe digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. To help make more historical records from the world’s archives available online, volunteer with FamilySearch Indexing.
Learn how to search the records on FamilySearch to find exactly what you’re looking for.
