School Registers released Online by TheGenealogist

The following announcement was written by the folks at TheGenealogist:

TheGenealogist launches more school registers into its Educational Records adding tens of thousands of additional individuals.

The records can be used to discover a school pupil or university student’s achievements

Educational records will confirm birth dates and sometimes place of birth

Give father’s name and address useful when they are missing from the census

Give details of their later occupation etc.

The newly released registers on TheGenealogist are: The Register of Tonbridge School, Kent, 1826-1910; Repton School Register Supplement to 1922 edition 1933; Allhallows School Register and Record 1908-1932; A History Of Wigton School 1815-1915; Alumni Felstedienses, Boys Entered at Felsted School, 1897-1903; Leeds Grammar School Registers 1820-1910; The Sherborne Register, Third Edition, 1550-1937; The Roll of St Edwards School 1863-1939; The Lancing Register 1932; Sussex, The Lancing Register, 1848-1900; Chigwell Register 1653-1907; Bury, Directory of the Technical School, Acting Teachers’ Classes and School of Art, 1909-1910; Tonbridge School Register 1847-1926; Epsom Girls Grammar School, Auckland 1928; New Zealand, School List Christ’s College Grammar School 1850-1921; The Edinburgh Academy Register 1824 – 1914; Summer Fields Register 1864-1929; Lancaster Royal Grammar School; Schola Novocastrensis Newcastle Royal Free School 1545-1699; Cambridge, Leys School, Handbook and Directory 1920; Bromsgrove School Register 1553-1905; Cambridge, The Leys School Directory 1912; Register of Oakham School 1875-1929; Merchiston Castle School Register 1833-1903; The Whitworth Book; Scholars And Teachers Of Ackworth School 1879-1900; A Biographical Register of Peterhouse Men Part I 1284-1574; Album Aberhonddu 1755-1880, Brecon Memorial Book (In Welsh); Bootham School Register, 1935 and Charterhouse Register, 1872-1900.

