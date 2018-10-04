School Registers released Online by TheGenealogist

The following announcement was written by the folks at TheGenealogist:
TheGenealogist launches more school registers into its Educational Records adding tens of thousands of additional individuals.
- The records can be used to discover a school pupil or university student’s achievements
- Educational records will confirm birth dates and sometimes place of birth
- Give father’s name and address useful when they are missing from the census
- Give details of their later occupation etc.
The newly released registers on TheGenealogist are: The Register of Tonbridge School, Kent, 1826-1910; Repton School Register Supplement to 1922 edition 1933; Allhallows School Register and Record 1908-1932; A History Of Wigton School 1815-1915; Alumni Felstedienses, Boys Entered at Felsted School, 1897-1903; Leeds Grammar School Registers 1820-1910; The Sherborne Register, Third Edition, 1550-1937; The Roll of St Edwards School 1863-1939; The Lancing Register 1932; Sussex, The Lancing Register, 1848-1900; Chigwell Register 1653-1907; Bury, Directory of the Technical School, Acting Teachers’ Classes and School of Art, 1909-1910; Tonbridge School Register 1847-1926; Epsom Girls Grammar School, Auckland 1928; New Zealand, School List Christ’s College Grammar School 1850-1921; The Edinburgh Academy Register 1824 – 1914; Summer Fields Register 1864-1929; Lancaster Royal Grammar School; Schola Novocastrensis Newcastle Royal Free School 1545-1699; Cambridge, Leys School, Handbook and Directory 1920; Bromsgrove School Register 1553-1905; Cambridge, The Leys School Directory 1912; Register of Oakham School 1875-1929; Merchiston Castle School Register 1833-1903; The Whitworth Book; Scholars And Teachers Of Ackworth School 1879-1900; A Biographical Register of Peterhouse Men Part I 1284-1574; Album Aberhonddu 1755-1880, Brecon Memorial Book (In Welsh); Bootham School Register, 1935 and Charterhouse Register, 1872-1900.
