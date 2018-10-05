Call for Proposals for the 2019 FGS Family History Conference

· October 5, 2018 · Conferences, Societies · No Comments

Deadline for Submissions is 1 November 2018

2 October 2018 – Austin, TX

The Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) is pleased to announce its Call for Proposals for the 2019 FGS Family History Conference, A Conference for the Nation’s Genealogists. Proposals will be accepted from 2 October 2018 through 1 November 2018.

The 2019 FGS Family History Conference will be held August 21-24 in Washington, DC. With attendees from every corner of the country and the nation’s records just a short ride away, the 2019 conference will bring together presentations that represent and celebrate the diversity of our nation. The event draws attendees of all experience levels, backgrounds, and interests, and we encourage submission of topics that explore under-recognized areas of genealogical research. Let’s all “Come home to
our Washington, DC.”

Details may be found in the FGS web site at: https://fgs.org/fgs2019-call-for-proposals/.

