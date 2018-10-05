New Kent Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday

The following article was written by the folks at Findmypast:

Explore more than 652,000 brand new records from the English county of Kent this Findmypast Friday, including:

Kent Parish Records Update

Over 515,000 new records have been added to our collections of Kent Parish records, including:

The new additions consist of transcripts provided by the Kent Family History Society and cover the parishes of Burham, Canterbury, Deal, Dover, Gravesend, Halling, Hawkhurst, Higham, Kilndown, Lydd, Maidstone, New Romney, Tudeley with Capel and Walmer.

The records date from 1538 to 1988. A full list of all the parishes covered by these collections is provided in the Useful links and resources section of each search page. Affectionately known as the Garden of England, Kent is an ancient county in the southeast. One of the Home Counties, it borders London, Essex, Surrey, and Sussex, and nominally France, midway through the Channel Tunnel.

Kent, Canterbury Archdeaconry Registers

Over 35,000 additional records have been added to our collections of Kent, Canterbury Archdeaconry Registers, including:

Kent Poor Law Union

Search for your English ancestors in this index of more than 111,000 poor law union records. This index comprises 16 different types of poor law union documents from 24 different unions across the English county of Kent. It was created from original records held by the Kent History and Library Centre.

The collection includes Admission and Discharge Registers, Court of the Guardians records, births, baptisms, deaths, burials, relief Lists and more. Each result will include a transcript of the original source material.

In 1834 parishes were grouped into new local government units known as Poor Law Unions. These unions reported to the newly created Poor Law Commission, later the Poor Law Board, and later again, the Poor Law Department of the Local Government Board, all based in London. Each Poor Law Union was run by a board of guardians elected by ratepayers from their constituent parishes. The day-to-day management of the workhouse was supervised by a workhouse master and matron.

Kent Registers & Records

Explore seven fascinating historical publications to learn more about the history of Kent and the lives of your Kentish ancestors, including;

Roffensian Register (King’s School, Rochester), 3rd ed, pub 1920 (1835-1920)

Register of St Lawrence College, Ramsgate, 2nd ed, pub 1925 (1879-1924)

Parish Registers of Chislet (1538-1707)

Kent Records: Parish Registers & Records in the Diocese of Rochester, pub 1912

Dwelly’s Parish Records, vol 3, pub 1914 – Memorial Inscriptions for Herne, Hoath & Reculver

Parish Registers of Rochester Cathedral, pub 1892 (1657-1837)

Testamenta Cantiana (Extracts from Kent Wills), 2 vols, pub 1906-07 (1400-1560)

The publications in this collection are presented as a PDF. You can search the publication by name and will be brought to the page on which the name appears. The amount of information you discover about your ancestor will depend on the nature of event that was recorded.

PERiodical Source Index Update

Over 8,000 new articles from more than 60 publications are now available to search. The new additions cover The UK, Ireland, The United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Slovakia.

The PERiodical Source Index (PERSI) enables you to easily locate key information about people and places. It contains millions of entries from thousands of historical, genealogical and ethnic publications, making it an invaluable, comprehensive family history resource. PERSI provides a simple way to access articles, photos, and other material you might not find using traditional search methods. This can help to build the historical context around your personal research, and the world your ancestors lived in.