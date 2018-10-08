A Day at The Family History Show, London

The following text, pictures, and videos are a report from the recent Family History Show, London and were produced by TheGenealogist, the major sponsor of the show:

The Family History Show, London has now released a video of interviews with some of the many happy exhibitors. Comments from the stall holders included just how busy they had been throughout the day and what a friendly environment the venue had been. Other exhibitors mentioned what an excellent fair it had been with a good turn out and many interesting stalls that had engaged and impressed those visiting the event.

You can see the video on their website (or on YouTube) along with another recorded with international genealogical blogger Dick Eastman who shares his views on the event: https://thefamilyhistoryshow.com/london/.

The large crowds of show visitors testified to the public’s willingness to support this event, now double the size from last year’s show. Perhaps made more popular by its low cost entry, free car parking and free mini-bus to and from the rail station. The various free talks held in the two good sized lecture theatres were well attended throughout the day as was the new free ‘Ask the Experts’ zone.

The Family History Show, London is destined to return next year for its third outing on 24th August 2019. To book a table or stand go to: https://thefamilyhistoryshow.com/london/booking-form.